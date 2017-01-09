The Ridgefield Press

Route 7 brewery to get hearing Tuesday

By Steve Coulter on January 9, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Robert Kaye, right, pictured in 2014. The Redding resident and Ridgefield business owner is in the process of developing a brewery in town.

A zoning regulation amendment that would establish a new special permit use for a “brewery” and “brew pub” within the town’s B-2 commercial zone will receive a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 in the town hall annex on East Ridge.

The commission formally received the amendment application at its Dec. 6 meeting without discussion, according to Assistant Town Planner Adam Schnell.

“There’s no current definition for brewery or brew pub that would allow the commission to approve a special permit application, if one was received, so what this does is establish that definition within that zone,” Schnell said.

“This doesn’t establish a brewery, but it allows them to apply for a special permit,” he said.

And that’s what Robert Kaye, owner of Riverside Fence in Wilton and property at 137 Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7) in Ridgefield, did Friday, Dec. 9, at the town’s planning department.

Both applications — the zoning amendment and the request for a special permit — will receive a public hearing Jan. 10.

