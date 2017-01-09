Route 7 brewery to get hearing Tuesday

A zoning regulation amendment that would establish a new special permit use for a “brewery” and “brew pub” within the town’s B-2 commercial zone will receive a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 in the town hall annex on East Ridge.

The commission formally received the amendment application at its Dec. 6 meeting without discussion, according to Assistant Town Planner Adam Schnell.

“There’s no current definition for brewery or brew pub that would allow the commission to approve a special permit application, if one was received, so what this does is establish that definition within that zone,” Schnell said.

“This doesn’t establish a brewery, but it allows them to apply for a special permit,” he said.

And that’s what Robert Kaye, owner of Riverside Fence in Wilton and property at 137 Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7) in Ridgefield, did Friday, Dec. 9, at the town’s planning department.

Both applications — the zoning amendment and the request for a special permit — will receive a public hearing Jan. 10.