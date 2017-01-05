Artists Ashforth, Perry in new members show Saturday

Two Ridgefield artists — Frances B. Ashforth and Chris Perry — are included in this Sunday’s Silvermine Gallery new members show.

Ashforth’s prints and paintings are meditations on the horizon line and the possibilities of immense open space. Perry’s book-art sculptures channel the whimsical and the architectural, while sometimes having an almost animal presence.

The reception, from 2 to 4, is open to all. The gallery, at 1037 Silvermine Road in New Canaan, is open afternoons Wednesday through Sunday.