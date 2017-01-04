Car stolen on Peaceable Street

The Ridgefield Police Department received a report of a stolen car and three separate reports of larcenies from vehicles in the Peaceable Street area Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The department has responded to 13 reports of personal items being stolen from cars since Dec. 13, according to Capt. Jeff Kreitz.

“We have also had numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through with no items reported missing,” he said.

It was the second car that was reported stolen this week. A Porsche was stolen on Haviland Road in the early morning Monday, Jan. 2.

In both cases the keys were left in the vehicles.

“All of the vehicles targeted have been parked at residences and unlocked,” Capt. Kreitz said.

The incidents have occurred during the overnight hours and in different parts of town.

“We would like to remind everyone to lock your vehicles and remove all valuables. We also would like any suspicious activity reported,” Capt. Kreitz said. “Prompt and detailed reporting help prevent crimes by allowing officers to respond quickly to assess the situation.

When reporting suspicious activity, police ask residents to provide the following information:

A brief description of the activity

Date, time and location of the activity

Physical identifiers of anyone you observed

Description of any vehicles observed

Information about where people involved in the suspicious activity may have gone

Your name and contact information (optional) so officers can follow up with you

In an emergency dial 911. For routine calls dial 203-438-6531.

All of the incidents are under investigation.