Letter: A Christmas card to those who helped

To the Editor:

I had hoped to send Christmas cards to new and old friends this year, a challenging one for many to say the least!

However, on Dec. 9 I broke my hip and leg. Fortunately, the cone I tripped over … backwards … saved me from hitting my head.

My wishes were dashed — I won’t be dashing through the snow this year. I am healing well; my spirits are high.

To all who helped and kept me in their prayers … the police and fire department, the EMTs and the doctors and lawyers … so many good friends in Ridgefield and beyond (to the north and the south). I will never be able to fully express my thanks. There were days I wasn’t sure I’d live to see another. With help and support from so many, I’m still here.

With my most sincere wishes for a peaceful 2017.

Bonnie Wright