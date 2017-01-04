Letter: Coach says thanks for football support

To the Editor:
I would like to share with the Ridgefield community a heartfelt thank-you from the Ridgefield High School football program.
We were very fortunate to have an awesome collection of young men, especially seniors, this year that went through the tough times of being 2-9 as sophomores then 7-2 as juniors (under the leadership of coach Joe Arcieri), and then to make a tremendous run to the state championship. This class knocked off the No. 2 team in the state at their home field on the road and then came back six days later and knocked off the No. 7 team in the state on the road to earn their way to play for a state championship.
Our players played valiantly in the state championship but came up short of the championship. There have only been three teams in Ridgefield history to play for a state championship and this senior class was one of them.
To drive through town to our final game and to see the community out there supporting us is a memory I, my coaches, and, most of all, my players will never forget. For this, I want to say, Thank you!
There are very few people in this game that will ever experience that; fortunately, you gave us that experience, and we are all very appreciative of your support. We at the Ridgefield football program want to thank you, and let you know we always do our best to represent our town, high school, and families most importantly. Thanks again, and all the best in the new year.