The Ridgefield Press

ROARings: Our little princess

By Mary Ellen Egan on January 5, 2017 in Columns, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Froo.

Froo.

Sometimes visitors to our cat room jokingly comment on our “good-sized” cats, but our newest resident is not only sweet but petite. She seems to have misplaced her tiara, but Froo (formerly FrooFroo) is the smallest cat with us.

Froo is small and compact. She is mostly white with black patches scattered here and there with some attractive beauty marks on her face.

Froo has a gentle disposition and is quite easygoing. She likes to explore all the different places in the cat room. She is a good jumper and can reach the top of the cat cages to look out the windows, watching the world go by while viewing her royal subjects.

If you give her a little time to adjust to a new home and family, she will shower you with love and affection.

Froo is 4 years old, is up to date on all necessary vaccinations, had dental checkups, and has been spayed.

The ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street. For information about adoptable cats and dogs, volunteer opportunities, and open hours, visit our website at roar-ridgefield.org

Related posts:

  1. ROARings: Mars is out of this world
  2. ROARings: Sweet surrender
  3. ROARings: Attention-loving Lou

Tags: ,

Previous Post BassamFellows eyes Philip Johnson building Next Post Ridgefield's West up for Team USA monthly honor
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Mary Ellen Egan


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress