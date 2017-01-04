Crews put out fire on Pelham Lane

Crews from the Ridgefield and Wilton fire departments extinguished a house fire on Pelham Lane around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Myers said the blaze damaged a large room and a hallway on the lower level of the home before being extinguished.

The emergency call first went to Wilton because of the home’s location on the Wilton-Ridgefield border, he said.

“We got the call from them looking for assistance so our engine was sent out,” Assistant Chief Myers said. “It was determined on the scene that the home was actually located on the part of Pelham Lane that juts into Ridgefield…it’s right there on the border.”

Fire Marshal Mickey Grasso was on scene Wednesday morning but has not determined the cause of the fire.