Philip Grossfeld, U.S. Army veteran

Philip Grossfeld passed away Friday evening, December 30 at the age of 99 in Filosa Nursing Home, Danbury, CT. Phil was born on the lower eastside of New York City and lived in the Bronx until he was 79. He also lived in DelRay Beach, FL and Ridgefield Crossings in Ridgefield, CT.

Phil was a proud WWII Army Veteran, serving from 1939 through October, 1945. He was a letter carrier in the Bronx for 42 years.

He leaves behind his daughter Joyce of Centereach, Long Island and his son, Marty and his wife, Amy of Ridgefield, CT and three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Grandson Josh and his wife Marisa with their 10-week-old daughter Rachel live in Austin, Texas. Granddaughter Elizabeth and her son Aden and Granddaughter Anne live in Manhattan.

He was an ordinary man who lived an unremarkable life, but was extraordinary.

—by the family