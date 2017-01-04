Whip Blow Dry Bar teams up with Spaklicious

Whip Blow Dry Bar and Sparklicious have teamed up to offer an extra special pampering experience in girls’ birthday parties. Each of the businesses are run by like-minded, local women whose aim is to set their business apart by focusing on top quality services and an exceptional customer experience.

Spaklicious has been in business for just over two years at the Georgetown location and recently expanded to Mt. Kisco. The business caters private parties in its festive party space or at a customer’s preferred location, such as a home or poolside. The party’s activities primarily have revolved around crafts such as painting ceramics or making soaps and lotions and mini-manicures.

“Throwing a fun, stress-free and creative party for girls ages three through 16 has always been our main focus,” said Kristin McGuinness who founded Sparklicious. “I’ve always liked the idea of adding a hair component for extra glamour and to complement our nail offering, but as that is not the core competency, we haven’t. When I learned Whip Salon had opened and experienced for myself the high level of quality it offered in their inviting, modern salon, I knew it would be a great fit.”

“Everyone knows about Sparklicious. It is well known for throwing an incredible party, and has a tremendous reputation,” said Whip Salon owner, Amy Pal. “When Kristin presented the idea to me I jumped at the chance to work with her! Whip Salon has also been offering “Blowout Bash” parties for kids but being able to add nails and crafts takes the fun to the next level.”