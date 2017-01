Florence (Malloy) Carbonell, 89, of Ridgefield, a retired New Canaan educator, wife of John Carbonell; mother of Carol Gardell, Nancy Schneider, John Carbonell, George Carbonell and James Carbonell; grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of three, died on Monday, Jan. 2, at Danbury Hospital.

The family will receive friends at the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at the direction of the family.