Police log: DUI, failure to appear, and assault

The Ridgefield Police Department recorded the following reports between Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 4:

DUI on Main Street

A Darien man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in the proper lane on Main Street at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

Police said John Giannattasio, 46, was traveling northbound on Wilton Road West when he was observed driving erratically.

According to a report, Giannattasio failed a standard field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

He posted a $100 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Jan. 12.

Failure to appear

A Quincy Close woman was arrested at police headquarters on East Ridge Road around 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, for failure to appear in court in the second degree.

Police said Suzanne Hanrahan, 53, was arrested back on June 1 for driving under the influence of alcohol and failed to appear in court in July.

According to a report, she turned herself in on a warrant.

She posted a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Jan. 5.

Assault

A Seth Low Mountain Road man was arrested for assault in the third degree on Grove Street at 11:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Police said William Hildebrand, 26, punched another individual outside of a business.

According to a report, the victim suffered minor injuries and did not have to go to the hospital.

Hildebrand was released with a promise to appear in court. His court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

12:04 a.m.: Suspicious activity, Ballard Green; 10:11: Vehicle larceny, Ridgebury Road; 10:38: Vehicle larceny, George Washington Highway; 1:57 p.m.: Pistol permits, headquarters; 5:22: Suspicious activity, East Ridge Road

Wednesday, Dec. 28

8:15 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Keeler Drive; 8:52: Accident, Main Street; 10:36: Larceny, Sugarloaf Mountain Road; 1:28 p.m.: Animal-related matter, Nod West Drive; 2:05: Suspicious activity, Sixth Lane; 4:08: Abandoned vehicle, Ethan Allen Highway; 4:53: Two-car accident, Indian Cave Road; 5:31: Accident, West Lane; 7:36: Accident, North Salem Road

Thursday, Dec. 29

9:59 a.m.: Suspicious person, Kellogg Street; 2:17 p.m.: Two-car accident, Danbury Road; 11:46: Noise complaint, Danbury Road

Friday, Dec. 30

6:07 a.m.: Suspicious activity, Walnut Grove Road; 8:49: Missing property, headquarters; 11:54: Suspicious activity, Bobby’s Court; 10:44 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Wilton Road West; 10:48: Domestic incident, Lafayette Road

Saturday, Dec. 31

12:34 p.m.: Domestic dispute, Ethan Allen Highway; 12:44: Accident, Danbury Road; 4:31: Accident, East Ridge Road

Sunday, Jan. 1

11:35 a.m.: Suspicious activity, Briar Ridge Road; 1:48 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle, North Salem Road; 7:29: Noise complaint, Danbury Road

Monday, Jan. 2

11:32 a.m.: Two-car accident, Danbury Road; 12:02 p.m.: Stolen vehicle, Haviland Road; 1:26: Accident, Main Street; 2:38: Burglary, George Washington Highway; 2:41: Suspicious activity, Cross Hill Road; 4:11: Missing property, Danbury Road; 5:01: Animal-related matter, South Street; 11:22: Noise complaint, Danbury Road