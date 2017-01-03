Delphine G. Pierandri, 102

Delphine (Giardini) Pierandri, 102, of Ridgefield, wife of the late Dwino “Peeps” Pierandri, father of Harry Pierandri, John Pierandri, Elaine Kelemen and Sandra Mosiello, sister of the late Dino Giardini and the late Trieste Giardini, grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 25, aunt and great-aunt, died on Monday, Jan. 2, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 9, at 10:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Ridgefield, Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.

The family will receive friends at the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4.

Memorial contributions may be made to Founders Hall, 193 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, 06877.