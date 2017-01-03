Open mic cabaret at Enchanted Garden Saturday

Ridgefield’s Enchanted Garden Studio 2 will host another in its popular open mic series this Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7 PM. This cabaret-style, bring-your-own food and drink even offers a listening room for talented musicians and a great night of live entertainment for music fans. Dave Goldenberg will be your emcee. $5 admission includes coffee and light refreshments. Show at 7; sign-up at 6:30.

Enchanted Garden Studio 2 is located at 529 Ethan Allen Why., just south of Cains Hill Rd. Questions: [email protected]