John S. Pastula, war veteran

John S. Pastula of Ridgefield, a U.S. Navy veteran, died on Friday, Dec. 30. He was 91.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 29, 1925, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Szczech) Pastula. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and received four medals for his service. He was honorably discharged as a First Class Radio Man. He was the husband of Nancy (Norton) Pastula.

A retired real estate broker and investor, Pastula was a resident of Ridgefield for the past nine years, having moved from Garden City, N.Y. He was a member of St. Stephen Episcopal Church and an honorary member of the Ridgefield American Legion. He was also involved in politics.

Besides his wife of 67 years, he is survived by two children, John R. Pastula and his wife, Tricia; Linda Pastula Lucchino and her husband, Al; two grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Sam, and two great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Catherine.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen Episcopal Church on Main Street.

Private interment with military honors will take place at Connecticut State Veterans’ Cemetery in Middletown. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice and Homecare, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, 06810 or Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department, 6 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, 06877.

The Kane Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.