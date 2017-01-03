Boys hoop: Ridgefield beats Barlow for third straight win

A strong second quarter helped the Ridgefield High boys basketball team get its third consecutive victory Monday night.

After playing Joel Barlow to a 13-13 stalemate through the first eight minutes, Ridgefield outscored the Falcons, 13-5, in the second quarter to go ahead 26-18 at halftime. The Tigers stayed in front from there, going on to beat Barlow, 52-43, in a non-conference game at Ridgefield High.

Chris Longo and Brenden McNamara each scored 15 points for Ridgefield. McNamara grabbed six rebounds and Longo had five rebounds.

Point guard Zach Esemplare added eight points and drew three of the six charging fouls called on Barlow.

Joe Newborn contributed five points and five assists while also holding Barlow’s senior point guard, Tom Rossini, to just three points. Rossini entered the contest averaging nearly 20 points per game.

James St. Pierre finished with five points, and center Nick Laudati added three points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Freshman Luke McGarrity rounded out the Ridgefield scoring with three points.