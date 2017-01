The Ridgefield Police Department is looking for a missing Porsche that was stolen from a Havilland Road driveway Monday, Jan. 2.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said that the car — a black Porsche Cayenne — was unlocked with the keys inside.

According to a report, it was stolen overnight.

“We want to remind everyone to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables,” Capt. Kreitz said.