Police investigate attempted home burglaries

Ridgefield police are investigating a pair of attempted home burglaries that happened on George Washington Highway and Cross Hill Road around 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said detectives are looking for a male suspect in his 50s who threw a rock through a rear glass sliding door of a George Washington Highway home around 2:15 p.m..

The female homeowner confronted the suspect who left the scene, police said.

Capt. Kreitz said that this was the second incident involving the suspect Monday afternoon.

The first incident took place at a Cross Hill Road home around 2 p.m.

“A resident reported that an individual matching the previous suspect’s description was walking around the exterior of his home,” Capt. Kreitz said. “The male left the area when he was confronted by the homeowner.”

These incidents are currently under investigation by the Ridgefield Police Department’s detective division. Anyone with information is encouraged to call headquarters at 203-438-6531 or the anonymous tip line at 203-431-2345.

