Ridgefield wrestlers fifth at Connecticut Duals

Despite forfeiting at least four weight classes against each opponent, the Ridgefield High wrestling team managed to finish fifth at the Connecticut Duals on Saturday at Southington High School.

Ridgefield defeated two of five opponents, getting a 39-36 victory over Norwich Free Academy and beating Lyman Memorial on a tiebreaker after the teams tied at 39-39. The Tigers lost to host Southington (57-21), along with Winchester, Mass. (36-26), and Amity (42-39).

In all five matches, Ridgefield had no wrestlers at 120, 170, 182, or 195 pounds. The Tigers also forfeited four times at 285 pounds and twice at 113 pounds.

The point-squandering hurt: Ridgefield sacrificed 24 points to Winchester and 30 points to Amity, two teams it was ahead of in terms of matches wrestled.

Individually, Ridgefield had some of the day’s best performers. Ben Smart (106 pounds), Jesse Walker (126), Peter Murray (132) and Simon Preston (145) all went unbeaten with 5-0 records.

Smart registered two pins, a technical fall, a 3-0 decision and a forfeit; Walker had three pins, a technical fall and a forfeit; Murray posted three pins, a technical fall and a 10-4 decision; and Preston finished with three pins and two forfeit wins.

Freshman Bryan Showstead also excelled for the Tigers, winning four of five matches at 160 pounds. Showstead pinned three opponents and added a 3-2 decision over Shane Gindel of Winchester.

Jared Donnelly won three of his five matches for Ridgefield at 138 pounds. Donnelly pinned two opponents and got a forfeit victory.

Liam Courtney won twice (pin, decision) at 152 pounds, while Sean Pastor contributed one forfeit victory at 285 pounds.

Notes: Vermont power Mount Anthony went 5-0 to finish first at the Connecticut Duals. Mount Anthony lost just five matches and outscored its five opponents by a combined score of 358-19.

Ten teams took part in the tournament, with each squad wrestling five opponents in head-to-head matches.