Charles LaPose, communications executive

Charles ‘Chuck’ LaPose, a former Ridgefielder, died on Dec. 7 at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz.

He was born in Garden City, Mich. on March 25, 1941, son of the late Alexander and Dorothy (Hall) Lapose.

He began a career in the telecommunications industry in 1961 as an equipment installer in Kalamazoo, Mich. for Western Electric, retiring in 1991 as director of strategic planning at AG Communications in Phoenix, Ariz. During his career he lived in Kalamazoo, Mich.; Sunnyvale, Calif.; Moscow, Idaho; Everett, Wash.; Roselle, Ill; Tehran, Iran; Ridgefield, and Scottsdale.

He was an history buff and enjoyed family genealogy, reading, politics, music and travel. He served for several years as a Precinct Committeeman for the GOP.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Jane (Lapose) Willett; a daughter, Danielle LaPose and three nephews. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Rosendahl) LaPose; three sisters, three children, 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held for friends and family. His body was donated to Research for Life with ashes to be spread at his favorite locations.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Last Wish Foundation, founded in his memory by grandson, Reggie Crandell, or the Lewy Body Dementia Organization, lbda.org