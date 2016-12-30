Boys hockey: Ridgefield knocks off New Canaan, 4-2

Score on your power plays and keep opponents from scoring on theirs.

It’s a hockey truism that the Ridgefield High boys hockey team took to heart in a 4-2 victory over previously unbeaten New Canaan on Friday night at the Winter Garden Ice Arena.

The Tigers got three of their four goals on power plays and held New Canaan scoreless on its man-advantages — including several late in the game — to win their second game in three days and improve to 3-1 this season.

New Canaan, which is also 3-1 now, took a 1-0 lead when George McMahon scored on an assist from Tyler Hill with 1:11 left in the first period.

The Rams stayed ahead until Ridgefield scored two power-play goals in the final three minutes of the second period. Landon Byers netted the equalizer at the 12:10 mark, and Jack Stafford followed with a goal at 14:30 to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead through two periods.

Will Forrest widened Ridgefield’s advantage to 3-1 on a power-play goal with under three minutes gone in the final period. The Tigers then killed off a two-minute penalty to Jeff Pracella and a five-minute major to Matteo van Wees before New Canaan pulled its goalie for an extra skater and Anton Adding scored to make it 3-2 with 1:39 to play.

A penalty on Byers sent New Canaan back on a power play with just over a minute left, but Ridgefield’s Joe Signorelli sent a shot into the Rams’ empty net to end the scoring.

Notes: Both goalies were busy: Ridgefield’s Sean Keegans had 35 saves and New Canaan’s Peter Windas made 34 saves.

Jack McGeary, Nick Cullinan, Stafford and van Wees had one assist apiece for the Tigers.

Press Sports Reporter Chris Sacchi contributed reporting to this story.