Ridgefield’s Educational Cost Sharing money will be reduced $234,100 — or 29% from about $806,000 to $572,000 — under a list of budget-balancing measures announced by the state just before the new year.

The cut comes on top of previous reductions to what was once originally projected to be a $1,990,000 Educational Cost Sharing (ECS) grant to Ridgefield.

“Ridgefield will lose over $1.4-million from the original budget. This is a significant cut,” said School Board Chairman Frances Walton.

But since the town’s $139-million budget was approved last May — allocating over $90 million for schools — and the town has other revenue sources coming in above expectation, the state cut shouldn’t be felt in the classrooms right away.

“The schools will not see the impact this school year, but it, and the 2.5% municipal spending cap already imposed by Hartford, will have a really adverse impact in the 2017/18 budget cycle,” Walton said.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said the ECS cuts are likely to be accompanied by reductions to other state grant programs.

“Bottom line: it’s lost revenue,” Marconi said.

Overall, Ridgefield’s total in “intergovernmental” revenue — state and federal grants — was $2,785,000 when the town’s budget was put together last spring.

The town has a multi-year surplus of over $13 million that it could theoretically draw on, if it had to, to make up any shortfalls in state grant revenue.

The $234,000 ECS grant reduction to Ridgefield is part of a $20-million package of “savings” the state is finding by reducing “ECS” grants to all municipalities in the state. The size of the reductions — both in percentage of the grant and in dollars cut — varies widely.

As a distressed city, Bridgeport will receive a $250,000 cut — 0.1% — to the $181 million in state ECS money it gets. Greenwich, the state’s wealthiest and most tax-rich town, will be a $1,307,000 or 90.5% reduction, leaving it an ECS grant of about $137,000.

“These reductions will be made in a needs-directed manner, whereby the ECS grant is reduced between 25% and 90% for the 25 wealthiest communities, and the 68 poorest communities in the state will lose only 1% or less of their ECS grant.” Benjamin Barnes, Secretary of the Office of Policy and Management in Dec. 29 letter to legislative leaders.

The cuts will reduce ECS payments that are made in January and April, and Barnes said some cuts might be made less severe later in the year “if a surplus is likely” — not something that is widely anticipated.