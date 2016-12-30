Watt Horton, construction worker



Watt Horton of Ridgefield, and Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., died on Dec 24. He was 88.

Born on Jan. 6, 1928, in John’s Run, Ky., to Walter and Leetha (Adams) Horton, he and his wife moved from Mount Vernon, N.Y., to Ridgefield in 2011, where they were members of St. Mary’s Parish.

He had worked in the construction industry for more than 60 years. In retirement, he purchased his own excavator so he could continue to work and assist others. He enjoyed planning a job in his mind and making it happen. He was running his Bobcat as late as November of 2016. He also enjoyed spending time at his campground at Hemlock Hills Camp Resort in Litchfield, surrounded by the woods, friends and “an endless amount of work to be done.”

He was predeceased by his wife Barbara (D’Angelo) of 49 years, his brother Walter Horton and sister Alene Thomas. He is survived by his two daughters, Barbara-Ann (Nelson) Dos Santos of Briarcliff Manor; Ann-Margaret (Ernie) Archer of Ridgefield; six grandchildren, Cody, Sage, Gabbie, Joey, Matthew and Lily; sisters, Mary Lois and Ruth Ann Sexton, and brother Alfred Watson.

A funeral mass will be held at Saint Mary’s Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with interment at Saint Mary’s cemetery.