Ridgefield beats Bunnell, wins Masuk tourney

In its final appearance of 2016, the Ridgefield High boys basketball team won a title.

Leading throughout, the Tigers defeated two-time reigning champion Bunnell-Stratford, 64-58, in the title game of the Masuk Holiday Tournament in Monroe on Thursday night. Ridgefield had lost to Bunnell in the first round last year and in the championship game in 2014.

“Their press bothered us in the previous games, but this time we did a nice job against it,” said Ridgefield head coach Andrew McClellan. “We had a few self-impacted mistakes against the press, but more often we were able to stay organized and get some good things out of it.”

Junior forward Brenden McNamara had 18 points for Ridgefield and was named the tournament’s MVP. Senior swingman Chris Longo (14 points, six assists, four rebounds) and senior center Nick Laudati (nine points, 14 rebounds, four blocks) joined McNamara on the All-Tournament Team.

The Tigers were ahead 28-22 at halftime and led by six points going into the fourth quarter. Bunnell got no closer in the final eight minutes, as Ridgefield’s advantage fluctuated between six and 14 points.

“We executed our game plan very well,” said McClellan. “We wanted to control the paint area, and another point of emphasis for us was to play with a high amount of confidence and discipline.”

Another factor was Longo’s defensive effort against Bunnell’s top player, 6’1″ senior Zhyaire Fernandes, a four-year starter.

“He (Fernandes) had only 10 points through three quarters, and that’s when the game was decided,” said McClellan. “He hit a bunch of free throws late in the fourth period but those didn’t matter. He is their main cog and Chris really played well to contain him.”

The win was the second straight for the Tigers and evened their record at 2-2. McClellan is hopeful the improvement will carry over into 2017.

“Our attention to detail and our defense have gotten better each time,” said McClellan. “We need to continue doing those things in January, when we get into the conference games.”

Notes: Freshman Luke McGarrity added eight points (all in the second quarter) for Ridgefield. Senior guards Zach Esemplare (five points, four assists) and Joe Newborn (two points) rounded out the scoring.

Ridgefield out-rebounded Bunnell, 26-15.

The Tigers return to the court with a home game against Joel Barlow next Monday (Jan. 2) at 7 p.m.