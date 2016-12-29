Big third period powers Ridgefield past ND-West Haven

Scoring three unanswered goals in the third period, the Ridgefield High boys hockey team defeated Notre Dame-West Haven, 4-1, on Wednesday night at the Winter Garden Ice Arena.

It was the first home game of the season for the Tigers, who improved to 2-1 with the victory.

Following a scoreless first period, Ridgefield went ahead 1-0 when sophomore Matt Walker blasted in a shot for an unassisted goal early in the second period.

Notre Dame’s Matt Ciaburro then scored later in the period to knot the game at 1-1 heading into the final 15 minutes.

Ridgefield took the lead for good early in the third period as Matteo van Wees scored on assists from Jack McGeary and Ty Fujitani. “McGeary made a great pass for me to be able to finish in front of our home crowd,” said van Wees. “It was unreal.”

Charlie Luft followed with a goal to extend Ridgefield’s lead to 3-1 before van Wees completed the scoring with an empty-net goal.

Senior goalie Sean Keegans had another strong game for the Tigers, stopping 30 of ND-West Haven’s 31 shots on net.

Notes: A traditional power, Notre Dame-West Haven dropped to an uncharacteristic 0-3 with the loss. The Green Knights host Ridgefield in another game later this season.

Walker and Luft (a junior forward) scored their first career goals for the Tigers.

Van Wees now has three goals in Ridgefield’s first three games.

The Tigers host unbeaten New Canaan this Friday (Dec. 30) at 6:20 p.m. at the Winter Garden. New Canaan is 3-0 this season, with wins over ND-West Haven, Hamden and Darien.

Press Sports Reporter Chris Sacchi contributed reporting to this story.