Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- The final days of 2016 have arrived and The Press looks back at the news stories that made this year special — from Main Street realignment to a vision of a new Branchville to a fall sports season that featured five state final appearance from Ridgefield High School teams.
- One of those 10 stories is spilling over to the new year: Mountainside’s proposed drug rehabilitation facility on Old West Mountain Road, which is scheduled for a public hearing at East Ridge Middle School Tuesday night.
- That’s shockingly not the only news going on in town during this slow post-holiday week: the fire chief is on leave as the town investigates a possible policy violation.
- Also new: there’s a refugee family settled in town. They’re from Syria but have been living in Turkey most recently. Learning English and finding work are two of the top priorities for the four-person family.
- Looking ahead to next week: the Branchville transit-oriented development will have a meeting next Thursday.
- This week’s editorial focuses on the house on Catoonah Street that was torn down right before Christmas.
- Speaking of transit: Traffic on Route 35 will return Tuesday for those who have enjoyed the holiday reprieve.
- That’s not the only relevant thing on page 4: this week’s Press marks the end of the About Town column that historian Jack Sanders has been writing for years. The staff will certainly miss the paper’s archivist who retired from the editor’s chair in 2014 and will officially step down from all duties at the end of January.
- In sports, the girls basketball team fell for the first time this season last Friday.
- The boys basketball team is only two games into its season and is already leaning on last year’s rebound as inspiration.
