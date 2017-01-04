Happening: Weight workshop

A Why Am I Gaining Weight? workshop offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education teaches people about lifestyle modifications to help maintain current weight or lose weight. Topics include the importance of breakfast and protein, how being overweight contributes to health risks, and the difference between a healthy and unhealthy weight loss program. Instructor Peggy Krotzer holds a master of science degree in nutrition and is also a certified nutrition specialist.

Class meets on Monday, Jan. 23, from 12:30 to 2:30 (Venus building) or Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Advance registration required. Cost is $31. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) pay $24 per class. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

