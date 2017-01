The Howard Williams Winter Concert Series presents the Jim Scianna Trio on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgefield Crossings, 640 Danbury Road. The concert will be a tribute to Nat King Cole featuring vocalist Atla DeChamplain, pianist Matt DeChamplain and Jim Scianna on bass. Free admission, 203-403-4383.

