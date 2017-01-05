The Ridgefield Press

Bridge classes starting soon

By The Ridgefield Press on January 5, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Day and evening bridge classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.  

Beginner Bridge (Wednesdays, Feb. 1-March 22, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) covers the basics of bridge bidding and play, and is for the beginner and people with limited (or long ago) bridge experience.   

Bridge Basics Plus (Tuesdays, Jan. 31-March 21, 12:30 to 2:30) covers duplicate scoring, bidding, strategy, and conventions, and is for people who have taken beginner bridge or have similar experience. Instructor Mary Watson-Stribula has taught students of all ages and plays both socially and competitively.  

All classes are eight sessions. Cost is $169. Ridgefield senior discount available; advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

 

