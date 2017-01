Suffragist Alice Paul will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the town hall’s lower-level conference room by the Ridgefield League of Women Voters. Paul, the author of the Equal Rights Amendment, had a home on Branchville Road from the 1940s to the 1970s. She was a leading figure in championing equal rights for women through the 20th Century.

Guest speaker First Selectman Rudy Marconi will give a “State of the Town” presentation.

The event is free. Refreshments will be served.