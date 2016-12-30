The Ridgefield Press

Letter: GOP thanks those who supported ticket

By The Ridgefield Press on December 30, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Many thanks to everyone that stopped in the Republican Town Committee headquarters during our last election and we cannot express our appreciation for your support for all our candidates, especially President-elect Donald Trump. Each of you inspired us with your stories and support and we especially appreciated you bringing in your children and grandchildren. We learned so much from each and every one of you; your comments and concerns that were passed on to our candidates and which will inspire them even more to work harder going forward.  

With that said, we would love to see you at our monthly Republican Town Committee meeting held 7:30 p.m. in Ridgefield Town Hall, third Thursday of each month, so please join us. Your input is important to save Ridgefield and Connecticut.

A very Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukah and Happy New Year to each and everyone and we look forward to seeing you again.

Lorraine Taliani,

RTC Corresponding Secretary

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Trump rally was a bizarrely interesting night
  2. Letter: Trump rally, a second opinion
  3. Letter: Democratic criticism mystifying
  4. Letter: Current population survey above reproach

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Top 10 stories from 2016: Traffic, Trump, sports triumphs Next Post Ridgefield Education Foundation: Grant cycle has begun
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress