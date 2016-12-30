Letter: GOP thanks those who supported ticket

To the Editor:

Many thanks to everyone that stopped in the Republican Town Committee headquarters during our last election and we cannot express our appreciation for your support for all our candidates, especially President-elect Donald Trump. Each of you inspired us with your stories and support and we especially appreciated you bringing in your children and grandchildren. We learned so much from each and every one of you; your comments and concerns that were passed on to our candidates and which will inspire them even more to work harder going forward.

With that said, we would love to see you at our monthly Republican Town Committee meeting held 7:30 p.m. in Ridgefield Town Hall, third Thursday of each month, so please join us. Your input is important to save Ridgefield and Connecticut.

A very Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukah and Happy New Year to each and everyone and we look forward to seeing you again.

Lorraine Taliani,

RTC Corresponding Secretary