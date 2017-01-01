Letter: Seven resolutions as new year arrives

To the Editor:

As the new year approaches, I would like to thank The Press for putting in my letters and the readers for putting up with them for the past year. I thought that my final letter of 2016 would be a list of resolutions that I wish the various entities that enter our lives on a daily basis would embrace. So, with tongue in cheek, here they are.

That all media outlets ban mentioning the name of any Kardashian for at least six months.

That rule number 1 is applied to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

That all retail stores and auto makers will only advertise their once a year sale once a year instead of every month.

That the cell phone dealers and carriers will stop trying to confuse us with the latest 7, 8, or 9 phone and the carriers put the real cost of the monthly charges in the same bold print that they advertise the specials in, so we can figure out how a $39.95 monthly charge can turn into $80 by the time you get the bill.

That the NFL will instruct all their announcers not to spend one minute explaining a one-yard plunge into the line. As a side note, how can it be called Thursday Night Football when the game is played on a Saturday?

That all so-called reality shows must, prior to the show, put up a disclaimer stating that this show is about as unscripted as a hit Broadway show.

That the info commercials will no longer state “But wait, the second is free” just pay separate handling and shipping. How can it then be free?

I know that in the grand scheme of things, considering the state of the world right now, these are not priorities, but in my mind, a little humor to start the new year couldn’t hurt.

So, have a great new year, and my wish is that every person, and country can live up to its potential, and remember that one of best exercises for the heart is to extend a hand to help lift someone up.

Dick Moccia