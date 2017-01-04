The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Let’s organize women’s march on Main Street

By The Ridgefield Press on January 4, 2017

To the Editor:

Given Ridgefield’s proud history of social action, early feminism (Alice Paul) and feminist second wavers, four buses are taking Ridgefielders to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 21 women’s march. For those who can’t make the trip, how about our town having a local march in solidarity with D.C.?

I’d do it, but am in St. Petersburg, Fla., organizing the women’s solidarity march there. The D.C. and Florida ones are giving great support. A Ridgefield march will gain their support and activate more women. Please contact https://www.facebook.com/events/1792149314392756/

And “like” and “share” http://tinyurl.com/WomensMarchStPete. We expect 1000-plus marchers. Ridgefield could get hundreds down our Main Street.

Suzanne Benton

