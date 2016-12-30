Editorial: Demolition and delay

Long empty, slowly falling apart for more than a decade, the house at 28 Catoonah Street was demolished two days before Christmas.

The new year is coming, and people rightly look ahead. But the loss of the dilapidated old house as 2016 draws to a close suggests a look back. Houses are history and, once demolished, are gone forever. Can more be done to save them? The core of the house at 28 Catoonah Street dated back to the early 18th Century. Before deteriorating, the little house was valued as an unpretentious but lovely addition to Catoonah Street’s eclectic collection of historic architecture.

It was also a place the late Helen McGlynn Cumming made her home for 69 years — from 1934, when she married, to 2003, when she died. She was born and grew up on the south side of Catoonah Street, then married, moved across the street, and raised three children on the north side. She did more — going to college and later teaching school in Danbury.

When The Press reported that the house at 28 Catoonah was coming down, some of Helen Cumming’s descendents publicly remembered the years it held family celebrations, and was full of life.

But the Catoonah Street house, deteriorating for years, is the exception. Old houses can go from occupied and useful, to rubble, to big new buildings in pretty short order. With the value of building lots around here, many have. The town in 2004 discussed — but didn’t adopt — a “demolition delay ordinance” requiring a 90-day wait before historic buildings could be torn down. It would give preservationists time to get involved, and see if something can be done to save an old structure — like moving it.

It’s time to discuss a demolition delay ordinance again — and adopt it.