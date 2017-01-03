ROARings: Sweet surrender

Some things in life simply do not go as planned. For us humans, it is uncommon for parents to totally relinquish their children, but not so in the world of animals. People give up their pets for any number of reasons — allergies, finances, physical issues, even a move to a residence not allowing pets. Fortunately for some dogs and cats, ROAR provides a service that accepts these surrendered animals, gives them comfort, love, and time to chill, and then re-homes them with a forever family.

Meet Josie, a medium-size, sweet “pugglish” mix. Josie has many of the the classic temperaments of this mix: She’s lively, playful and spirited.

Josie was adopted at the ROAR shelter over six years ago and she is as joyful and energetic now as she was then. Like all of us, her family aged, and they could no longer keep up with her lively nature. Even though Josie is now 7 years old and takes heart medication, she exhibits the playfulness of a much younger dog and loves long walks. She mixes it up with other dogs and enjoys curling up in her bed after a fun workout.

If you are looking to add a bit of sweetness in your life, come in and meet our sweet surrender, Josie.

Josie is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped and spayed. Her adoption fee is $300.

The ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street, with adoption hours Thursday through Monday. Go to roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.