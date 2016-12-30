The Ridgefield Press

Chamber welcomes Hotel Zero Degrees

By The Ridgefield Press on December 30, 2016 in Business, News, People · 0 Comments

From left, Lonnie Shapiro, Coldwell Banker; Catherine Tango Dykes, Ridgefield Montessori; Dee and Joe Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome; Deborah Durkee, William Pitt Sotheby’s; Reina Sutch, director of sales; Diane Disher, director of catering sales; Kristen Cognetta, Hotel Zero Degrees; Jennifer Zinzi, executive director, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce; Jill Maguire, Union Savings Bank; Holly Arindell, Medicinal Skin; Arnold Light, chairman, Ridgefield Economic Development Commission; and David Buckley, NuWeigh Wellness and Nutrition.

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce welcomed Hotel Zero Degrees with a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate to opening of its newest location, at 15 Milestone Road in Danbury, at the northern tip of Ridgefield, on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

It marks the third location for the boutique hotel developed by RMS Companies and will also be home to the restaurant Terra, operated by Z Hospitality Group.

Hotel Zero Degrees has 114 guest rooms, including 27 extended-stay suites, in more than 3,500 square feet of event space, with a 2,600-square-foot ballroom and outdoor patio for dining or larger functions.

