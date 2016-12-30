Chamber welcomes Hotel Zero Degrees

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce welcomed Hotel Zero Degrees with a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate to opening of its newest location, at 15 Milestone Road in Danbury, at the northern tip of Ridgefield, on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

It marks the third location for the boutique hotel developed by RMS Companies and will also be home to the restaurant Terra, operated by Z Hospitality Group.

Hotel Zero Degrees has 114 guest rooms, including 27 extended-stay suites, in more than 3,500 square feet of event space, with a 2,600-square-foot ballroom and outdoor patio for dining or larger functions.