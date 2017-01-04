Greene designated real estate specialist

Sharon Greene of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties has earned the Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation.

Greene joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the designation from the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Council of the National Association of Realtors.

Specialists are required to complete a course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers aged 55 and older.

Greene has other designations, including certified residential specialist, accredited buyer’s representative and Graduate Real Estate Institute.

