The Ridgefield Press

First pre-K open house Jan. 25

By The Ridgefield Press on January 3, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Public Schools pre-K program will hold an open house for the parents of peer models on Jan. 25 at Barlow Mountain Elementary School. Subsequent open houses will be on Feb. 1 and 22, and March 15 and 22. The program is for 3- and 4-year-old children who live in Ridgefield. Parents and caregivers may learn more about the program while their children participate in an informal screening of play-based activities.

The pre-K program is designed for students with special needs along with typically developing peers, based on the state education frameworks that emphasize intentional teaching for children through active engagement, play, and multisensory experiences in multi-age classrooms.

Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register by contacting Sue Harris at [email protected] or 203-894-5800, ext. 34111.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post HAN On Demand: Bridgeport Central at Westhill boys basketball Next Post Democrats to interview town committee candidates
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress