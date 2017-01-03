First pre-K open house Jan. 25

The Ridgefield Public Schools pre-K program will hold an open house for the parents of peer models on Jan. 25 at Barlow Mountain Elementary School. Subsequent open houses will be on Feb. 1 and 22, and March 15 and 22. The program is for 3- and 4-year-old children who live in Ridgefield. Parents and caregivers may learn more about the program while their children participate in an informal screening of play-based activities.

The pre-K program is designed for students with special needs along with typically developing peers, based on the state education frameworks that emphasize intentional teaching for children through active engagement, play, and multisensory experiences in multi-age classrooms.

Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register by contacting Sue Harris at [email protected] or 203-894-5800, ext. 34111.