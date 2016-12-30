There’s no way around it: 2016 was unlike any year in our country’s history, and here in Ridgefield the story was no different.
From the several petitions this fall — one to bring back the high school’s German program, another to reinstate a favorite Latin teacher, and a third to push back school start times — to the on-and-off alternating one-way traffic on Route 35 throughout the year, 2016 has been unrivaled in its never-ending, head-turning headlines.
Here’s a list of The Ridgefield Press’s most popular, and controversial, stories from the unusual year that was 2016:
- Main Street mayhem. From the proposed parking garage in the village (Jan. 28) to the $28,000 spent on retail consultants (April 7) to the potential parking director position that would oversee economic development in the downtown (Oct. 27), stories about Ridgefield’s historic Main Street — traffic light and driveway realignment, tree cutting and reduced parking spots, and a first-floor retail rule — have graced the front page in 29 of our previous 52 issues this year. Needless to say, while other stories might have gained more traffic online or agitated readers to write letters to the editor, Main Street and its wide range of headlines consumed news coverage in 2016. And that doesn’t even include the businesses that closed this year: Adios, Dog & Pony, bon voyage, Tom Toms and farewell, Anila’s Variety Shoppe.
- ‘Walkable’ Branchville. The downtown area wasn’t the only business district to which town officials wanted to give a facelift this year. The Press first reported on Feb. 18 that the town had applied for a $1.9-grant that would revive the Branchville business area with sidewalks, street lamps, footbridges, and crosswalks — all to encourage street life and commerce. Changing an area’s complexion overnight isn’t easy, though (and it certainly isn’t cheap). What’s holding back the project that would revitalize the area surrounding the town’s only train station? Sewers. At an Oct. 6 Board of Selectmen meeting, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said sewers were “the biggest issue” facing the in-progress Branchville TOD (transit-oriented development). Stay tuned for more in 2017.
- Budget woes. Superintendent of Schools Karen Baldwin came to the town with a 6.16% increase in February, which was trimmed over the next three months to the 2.6% increase voters approved on May 10. While the 2016-17 budget eventually passed, the school board has been hit with more problems this fall. Special education settlements have forced the district to put a 75% “budget freeze” (Oct. 20) on all department expenditures this year. To make matters worse, educators are dealing with the state’s 2.5% municipal spending cap, which could prove to be “devastating” in creating the 2017-18 budget (Dec. 15). For those interested, budget talks start up the second Monday of the new year.
- Police arrests. As they do every year, Ridgefield police made arrests and kept criminals off Ridgefield streets. However, two cases seemed to engage our readers more than the rest. The first occurred on May 5, when police arrested a Tackora Trail man in his home in connection with a home invasion that took place in the Mamanasco Lake area last fall. Police charged Edward Janerico, 21, with home invasion, unlawful restraint in the second degree, threatening in the second degree, and larceny in the sixth degree. The other arrest came the day before Thanksgiving, when police arrested a Barry Avenue man for assaulting and attempting to murder a woman, whom a Danbury judge later revealed to be his mother. Ridgefield police said Griffin Lovallo, 21, was arrested for assault in the first degree and criminal attempt to commit murder after he physically assaulted the victim with a baseball bat. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Jan. 4.
- Field urination. Ridgefield police weren’t the only ones making notable arrests in 2016. Their counterparts in Wilton arrested a teenager on Oct. 18 for breach of peace in the second degree in connection with an incident at the Wilton High School field complex that took place on Aug. 31 involving a group from Ridgefield High School. According to a report, there were 10 students involved from each side, and the Ridgefield students came to Wilton before the start of school as part of a “scavenger hunt” where members of the high school senior class participate in pranks and challenges. One of the “items” was to urinate on Wilton High’s football field, and that spurred the conflict, according to a source. Because the game was publicized on social media, Wilton students were aware that Ridgefield students would be coming to the football field and were there to meet them. The Wilton teen who was arrested sent one Ridgefield student to the hospital using his fists — not a bat or golf club, as police said.
- Five teams reach state finals. The August incident in Wilton was the lone blip on the radar for Ridgefield High School students this year as the fall sports programs turned out several great performances, including state final appearances from the girls soccer, swimming and volleyball teams and a Class LL state championship run by the football team, which lost 28-7 to Darien on Dec. 10. It was the Tigers’ third appearance in the state finals game in program history. Not every team came up short this fall — the girls cross country team won the Class LL meet in October and the State Open in November.
- Petitions, petitions. If there was something that could be considered a “trend” in 2016, it was online petitioning, which Ridgefielders of all ages used to demonstrate their dissatisfaction. First it was the parents of both current and former German students, who learned in September that the high school was cutting the foreign language program. A month later, parents looking to push all school start times until after 8:30 a.m. also got on the petition bandwagon. Finally, it was the students who voiced their concern in November — again with the high school administration — about the suspension of Latin teacher Dan Bowen, who was placed on leave at the end of October. This final school-related petition received 1,000 signatures in five days — surpassing the number of signatures of the other two online appeals in a fraction of the time.
- Sunset Hall, a drug rehab facility? The Planning and Zoning Commission meets weekly Tuesday night throughout the year with little to no attendance from the general public, but on Nov. 15 that wasn’t the case as nearly 100 residents from the Old West Mountain Road area showed up to protest (and yes, petition) a special permit application for a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility that the town’s planning department had received a week earlier. The application, which will receive a public hearing on Jan. 3 following an adjournment caused by the public outcry, proposes the facility be located in a residential area, specifically at 162 Old West Mountain Road — the site of Ridgefield’s historic Sunset Hall property. The $4.75-million mansion was built for Ambassador James Stokes in 1912 and is Ridgefield’s highest residential point, affording 50-mile views of the New York skyline and panoramic vistas of Round Lake. Among its notable former owners was actor Robert Vaughn, who died just four days before the controversial meeting.
- Traffic on, traffic off. The state’s bridge project on Route 35 near the entranceway of the Fox Hill condominium complex started the year off being panned and ended the year with a similar chorus of boos as business owners from the village blamed its alternating one-way traffic for slowing commerce and discouraging people from shopping in the downtown area. In between the winter craze and the late fall push to delay the work for two weeks to promote holiday shopping, construction on the site was on and off, with the longest break lasting from the middle of June until after Labor Day.
- Clinton takes Ridgefield, Trumps wins the country. What? We couldn’t possibly compile a top 10 list without talking about the election fever that took over the country beginning all the way back in January and building to its apex on a historic night in November, when Republican nominee — and now our nation’s president-elect — Donald Trump shocked the country by defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The underdog Trump didn’t carry Ridgefield — a traditionally red town that voted blue for only the third time in a presidential race since 1964, but he did sweep in the middle of the country, leading to a victory speech in New York that several residents attended, including finance board member Marty Heiser. While Main Street mustered up the most front-page stories in 2016 by a wide margin, Trump didn’t do too badly himself in The Press, gracing the front page five separate times throughout the year.