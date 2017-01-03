Taste of Ridgefield returns Jan. 29

Ridgefield food and drink providers will be assembled to present their favorite items on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Lounsbury House for the 18th annual Taste of Ridgefield.

Establishments attending include long-term participants such as Blazer Pub, The Little Pub, Odeen’s, Luna Rossa, and the Ridgefield Liquor Shop and new businesses like Johnny Gelato.

There will be two sessions, 12:30 to 3 and 4 to 6.

Tickets are available at Squash’s and Deborah Ann’s and may also be ordered at ridgefieldrotary.com

Over the 17 years, the Ridgefield Rotary event has raised more than $375,000 to support such organizations as Ann’s Place, RVNA, Ridgefield Symphony, Founders Hall, and SPHERE.