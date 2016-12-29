Stream flow: Long-running wetlands dispute to get hearing

The direction of a stream flow is at the heart of a heated dispute that dates back three years, involves the Inland Wetlands Board and at least three property owners, and is expected to resume again in 2017.

The matter had been in court, after one of the property owners — former Planning and Zoning Commission and Inland Wetlands Board member Michael Autuori — appealed a 2013 wetlands board ruling. The parties tried to settle the matter, but they couldn’t all come to an agreement, so it’s back before the Inland Wetlands Board — although the board is still negotiating in hope an agreement.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to reach an agreement all parties agreed to, and it was remanded back to the board,” said Inland Wetlands Board Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti.

“I believe a settlement would involve four parties, including the town.”

There were discussions at the Dec. 20 board meeting.

“We came close to reaching a consensus between the property owners and the board …” Mucchetti said, “but want to make sure all involved parties have an opportunity to participate, so are continuing to Jan. 10.”

The meeting starts at 7:30 in the town hall annex on Jan. 10, but a public hearing on a proposed “brew pub” is scheduled first.

The wetlands dispute will take up where it left off.

“This is a continuation as if the three years between October 2013 and December 2016 never happened, and it’s just a continuation of the same discussion with the same record,” Mucchetti said.

“This is not a public hearing, this is violation hearing. It’s a slightly different standard of review and public input,” she said.

The dispute centers on a stream east of Branchville Road that flows down toward the Norwalk River valley. At one point the stream branches off, sending some water east toward Florida Road and Candees Pond, and some south toward Johns Pond off Branchville Road.

According to Mucchetti, property owners both to the east and to the south have moved rocks in the stream to encourage flow in the direction they favor. Although downstream property owners have admitted tampering with the rocks, Mucchetti said, the owners of the site where the stream branches — Mr. and Mrs. John Kirk — are technically charged with the wetlands violation, since it’s on their property.

Mucchetti said she’d visited the site the afternoon of the Dec. 20 meeting.

“It was cold, and so there was ice cover,” she said, “but you could see and hear water flowing in both directions.”