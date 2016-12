The MacDonald-Pin Dancers, under the direction of Carrie Pin, gave three performances this holiday season, at senior citizen luncheons at St. Stephen’s and St. Mary, and for residents of Filosa Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Danbury.

Performing were Gwen Zabrecky, Alison Harco, Kat Stevenson, Rico Froelich, Molly Egan, Tarini Krishna, Allie Cauchon, Madalyn Migliorino, Fiona Cooper, Delaney Towers, and Sydney D’Orso.