Weinshank named partner at law firm

Joshua Weinshank of Ridgefield has been named partner at Cramer & Anderson, a regional law firm specializing in estate planning, personal injury law, real estate law, and civil litigation.

Weinshank, who joined the firm about 18 months ago from a Westport firm, focuses on trust and estate planning, elder law, and trust and probate administration.

He works primarily in the Danbury office, and is the group leader of the firm’s trust and estate planning and administration for the firm.

Weinshank will work to expand the firm’s business. “I’ve been focusing on Fairfield County, and have grown and extended my practice area and the firm as a whole into southern Connecticut and the shoreline,” Weinshank said.

He was the only Cramer & Anderson associate made partner this year.