Ridgefielders celebrate ninth Diwali festivities

The Ridgefield Indian community held its annual celebration of Diwali on Nov. 5 in White Plains, N.Y.

Diwali is the festival of lights celebrated by millions around the world and coincides with the Hindu New Year, marking new beginnings and the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

This ninth consecutive celebration of Diwali was regarded as a “year of change.” The celebrations were not held in Ridgefield, as in years past, because of the lack of a venue that could accommodate such a large gathering.

Many new families joined the celebration, with each new family to Ridgefield being introduced individually at the gathering.

Celebrations include dance, music, and short skits performed by children who worked for weeks to prepare for their group events. This year, the middle school dance group worked with new Bollywood songs and some American-Indian remixes. The elementary school dance was a traditional Indian dance called Bharatanatyam, which has its origins in temple worship around the 6th to 9th Century.

The 3- to 5-year-olds did a dance to a Bollywood hit song.

The skits this year had plots based in Indian mythology and history.

The older group, consisting of middle schoolers and some fourth and fifth graders, wrote their own script based on the wit of Birbal, one of the “Nine Gems” of Emperor Akbar’s court.

The adults participated in a singing competition between the men and the women called “Antakshari.”