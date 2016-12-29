Letter: Firefighters kept damage to a minimum

To the Editor:

My wife and I would like to thank the Ridgefield Fire Department for their swift response and professionalism, extinguishing a fire in our building at Fox Hill on Dec. 17.

These highly skilled and organized firefighters contained the fire and kept damages to a minimum, with great regard to our possessions and pets. For these actions we are truly grateful.

We are blessed as a community to have these emergency personnel in our town protecting us. Sincerest thank-yous to all.

Jeff and Abigail Scudder