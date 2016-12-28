Ridgefield runs to records at North Shore Invitational

Although there were no victories, there were two new school records.

Competing at the North Shore Invitational on Monday at the Armory Track and Field Center in New York City, the Ridgefield High boys and girls indoor track teams combined for a number of top-10 finishes and a pair of program-record performances.

One record fell in the girls 4×400-meter relay, as Anna Landler, Kasey McGerald, Katie Jasminski and Alexandra Damron teamed to place second in a time of 4:05.16. That lowered the previous RHS record of 4:05.79, which was set in 2005.

Another Connecticut team, Bloomfield, won the girls 4×400 relay in 4:04.30.

Damron broke the other program record with her time of 42.32 in the girls 300-meter race, in which she finished seventh. The previous record of 42.55 had been set in 1998.

Jasminski added a second-place finish in the girls 600-meter race with her time of 1:40.23. Bloomfield’s Jillian Mars was the event winner in 1:37.16.

Two Ridgefield runners finished among the top-five overall in the girls 1,000-meter race, as McGerald was third (3:08.07) and Tess Pisanelli fifth (3:08.53).

Landler contributed another top-three finish by placing third in the girls long jump with a leap of 16 feet, four inches.

The best event for Ridgefield was the boys 55-meter dash. Aidan Spearman finished third in a time of 6.55 seconds, with teammate Shane Palmer right behind him in fourth place in a time of 6.62.

Brad DeMassa added a third-place finish in the boys 3,200-meter race with a time of 9:44.66.

Josephine Simon provided two top-10 finishes for Ridgefield, placing eighth in the girls 55-meter hurdles (9.15) and ninth in the girls 55-meter dash (7.65).

Rachel Maue finished ninth in the girls 3,000-meter race with a time of 11:07.58, and Landler was ninth in the girls 600-meter race with a time of 1:41.99.