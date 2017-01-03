The Ridgefield Press

Allison Elkow named Teacher of the Year

By The Ridgefield Press on January 3, 2017 in Community, News, People, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

Scotts Ridge Middle School special education teacher Allison Elkow has been named the school district’s 2016-17 Teacher of the Year.

Elkow, who works with seventh graders, delivered the district’s convocation speech in August before the school year began.

“Together, more gets done,” she said. “It is not about you; it is not about me. We need to put our egos aside. Students can accomplish their own personal goals. When they work toward these, they achieve.

“This personal growth is the accomplishment that we want and need to see in all of our students. This is our measure of success.”

The Ridgefield Press

