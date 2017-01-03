The Ridgefield Press

Branchville plans will be discussed Thursday

By Macklin K. Reid on January 3, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

With a train station, a major north-south highway, some retail, restaurants and other businesses, as well as fairly diverse housing stock, Branchville has potential — lots of it.

Planning consultants who’ve been studying the possibilities of “transit-oriented development” in Branchville will make a presentation at the Ridgefield Library Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6, with an open house starting at 5:30.

Planners from Fitzgerald & Halliday and from the Western Connecticut Council of Governments, a regional planning agency, have been working on a plan for months and consulting with Branchville residents and businesspeople, town officials and other interested parties.

Ideas they’ve been looking into range from an incentive housing zone to relocating Portland Avenue farther south, with a new bridge, so it’s directly across from Old Town Road.

“The goal of this effort is to identify measures that the town and region can take to encourage pedestrian- and transit-friendly development in the Branchville station area,” the planners said. “The town seeks to ensure that future development will provide an environment that is supportive of local residents, property owners, businesses, and commuters.”

Related posts:

  1. Charity bocce tournament returns to Branchville

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Letter: Mountainside not win-win but a lose-lose proposition Next Post Boys hoop: Ridgefield beats Barlow for third straight win
About author
Macklin K. Reid

Macklin K. Reid


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress