Branchville plans will be discussed Thursday

With a train station, a major north-south highway, some retail, restaurants and other businesses, as well as fairly diverse housing stock, Branchville has potential — lots of it.

Planning consultants who’ve been studying the possibilities of “transit-oriented development” in Branchville will make a presentation at the Ridgefield Library Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6, with an open house starting at 5:30.

Planners from Fitzgerald & Halliday and from the Western Connecticut Council of Governments, a regional planning agency, have been working on a plan for months and consulting with Branchville residents and businesspeople, town officials and other interested parties.

Ideas they’ve been looking into range from an incentive housing zone to relocating Portland Avenue farther south, with a new bridge, so it’s directly across from Old Town Road.

“The goal of this effort is to identify measures that the town and region can take to encourage pedestrian- and transit-friendly development in the Branchville station area,” the planners said. “The town seeks to ensure that future development will provide an environment that is supportive of local residents, property owners, businesses, and commuters.”