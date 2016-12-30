Zoning commission gears up for Tuesday hearing

Letters, petitions, signs in the street — public interest is high in an “extended residence care” facility proposed on Old West Mountain Road.

“I think we have about 45 letters,” said Planning and Zoning Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti.

She expects a big turnout at the plan’s public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the East Ridge Middle School auditorium from 7:30 to 10:30.

“We only have the building until 11, and the Board of Education has asked us to give the janitors half an hour. They’re setting the room up for us; they have to reset it for school the next day,” said Mucchetti.

“We anticipate, already, that there will be a continuation, so it will just be the beginning of the public hearing, not the conclusion of it.”

Mucchetti expects the hearing will continue Feb. 7, again from 7:30 to 10:30 in the East Ridge Middle School auditorium.

People who want to speak will sign up on a list.

“Just come up and sign your name,” Mucchetti said.

“If we get to 10:30 and not everybody’s had a chance, we’ll keep the list — and when we continue the public hearing we’ll start where we’ve stopped off.”

The hearing will follow the commission’s usual procedure: first, a presentation on the proposal by the applicant, Mountainside, a national alcohol and drug addiction treatment center based in Canaan; then questions from the commission and “technical correspondence” from other town officials; then questions and comments from the public.

So everyone can see and hear, Mountainside’s presentation will be projected onto a screen and explained over a microphone, Mucchetti said, and there’ll be microphones for public comment.

It’s a two-part application.

First, a zoning amendment would add “extended residence care facilities” to the uses allowed in the town’s three-acre residential zones — if certain criteria were met.

The criteria — designed for the Sunset Hall property on West Mountain Road, though they might apply to some other old mansions — include a minimum lot of at least “10 contiguous acres” and that the “principal residence shall have an original construction date of 1935 or earlier” and have a first floor area of not less than 12,000 square feet.

The maximum number of beds in the facility is set at three per acre.

The applicants have assembled parcels at 162 and 150 Old West Mountain Road that total 15.17 acres that would appear to allow them up to 45 or 46 (45.51) beds under the regulation proposed.

The second part of application seeks a special permit to allow the facility at the site on Old West Mountain Road.