The Ridgefield Press

Cops: Deliver holiday cards personally

By The Ridgefield Press on December 28, 2016 in Lead News, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Police Department is investigating the reported theft of a holiday card that was stolen from a garbage can at the end of a Keeler Drive driveway Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said that officers checked the area and couldn’t find the suspect — or suspects, who were believed to be driving around the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said people affix cards, which often include a cash gift, to the garbage can that is then left at the end of the driveway for pickup.  

“The thief will drive by, see the affixed card and take it,” Capt. Kreitz said. “It is always best to personally deliver the card or contact the company and make arrangements.”

