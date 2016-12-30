Route 35 traffic: No construction activity planned next week, state says

Bridge work along Route 35, by the Fox Hill condominiums, will not resume next week — Monday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 6.

That’s the message Ryan Wodjenski, the site’s project manager, delivered to First Selectman Rudy Marconi Friday, Dec. 30.

“Baier has notified me no construction activity is planned for the week of January 2nd to January 6,” Wodjenski said.

Commuters have enjoyed smooth travel over the last two weeks, thanks to a decision from the state’s transportation department to suspend work during the holidays.