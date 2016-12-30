The Ridgefield Press

Route 35 traffic: No construction activity planned next week, state says

By The Ridgefield Press on December 30, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Bridge work along Route 35, by the Fox Hill condominiums, will not resume next week — Monday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 6.  

That’s the message Ryan Wodjenski, the site’s project manager, delivered to First Selectman Rudy Marconi Friday, Dec. 30. 

“Baier has notified me no construction activity is planned for the week of January 2nd to January 6,” Wodjenski said. 

Commuters have enjoyed smooth travel over the last two weeks, thanks to a decision from the state’s transportation department to suspend work during the holidays.

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Delays continue for Route 35 bridge project
  2. One last stop: Bridge work to cause alternating one-way traffic Tuesday and Wednesday before holiday break
  3. Alternating one-way traffic to slow down Route 35 drivers next week
  4. Work this Saturday at Route 35 bridge

Tags: ,

Previous Post Cuts in state school aid touch Ridgefield
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress